New K-9 introduced to Lee County residents

There's a new K-9 helping police in Lee County and he was introduced to the board of supervisors Tuesday morning.

Gunner has been working with Deputy Uriah Wheatley for the past week after the previous K-9 Alex was let go.

Deputy Whealtey says there is a noticeable difference between Gunner and Alex and said his new companion is protecting him and is more aggressive in his searches.

He said the relationship has been great so far.

"The main difference that I can see is their ability to work," Wheatley said. "I am not saying that Alex had it in him, but Gunner is a better fit for our department. He is ready to take on the job."

Sheriff Stacy Weber said another K-9 is on the way.

He said Deputy Dakota Foley and his K-9 will start training in November and hit the streets December 1st.

The goal of the two deputy K-9 department is to have them cover the entire county.