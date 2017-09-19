West Hancock football adds five teams to tentative 2018 schedule

HAMILTON, IL. (WGEM) -- Up until a few days ago West Hancock football coach, and Hamilton High School athletic director, Travis Cook didn't have a single game scheduled for 2018.



In the world of two-year contracts and predetermined conference schedules the Titans have contracts expiring, and don't have the luxury of playing in a conference.



Cook has struck verbal agreements with Monroe City, Clark County, Centralia, QND, and Macomb, but still has four games to find while also trying to prepare his team for a trip to Quincy Notre Dame later this week.



"That is difficult being both the head coach and the athletic director, and you're trying to focus on next year, and who you're going to be playing, but also focusing on this week's opponent. That is tough," Cook said.



"Right now I still have four open weeks for next year. We were able to get some things cleaned up the last couple of days and we've also got to prepare for a well-balanced QND team, who's probably going to pose our biggest threat to us this year. (There is) a lot going on right now."



Cook says he's reached out to a handful of schools in Missouri and Illinois as he tries to fill out next season's remaining games.



He's also holding out hope a conference will accept West Hancock.



But so far the Clarence Cannon, Prairieland, and WIVC conferences haven't shown much interest.