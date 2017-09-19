Some Hannibal schools dismiss early due to heat

Due to excessive heat indexes, some of the schools in the Hannibal School District will dismiss early on Wednesday, according to Superintendent Susan Johnson.



Johnson says Hannibal High School will dismiss at 11:30, Hannibal Middle School will dismiss at 11:55, and there will be no afternoon classes at the Early Childhood Center and Hannibal Career and Technical Center.



However, all elementary schools will be in session all day.



For additional information, you can visit the school's website and access our Heat Day Release guidelines.