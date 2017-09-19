Some Hannibal schools dismiss early due to heat - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Some Hannibal schools dismiss early due to heat

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Connect
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Due to excessive heat indexes, some of the schools in the Hannibal School District will dismiss early on Wednesday, according to Superintendent Susan Johnson.

Johnson says Hannibal High School will dismiss at 11:30, Hannibal Middle School will dismiss at 11:55, and there will be no afternoon classes at the Early Childhood Center and Hannibal Career and Technical Center. 

However, all elementary schools will be in session all day. 

For additional information, you can visit the school's website and access our Heat Day Release guidelines.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.