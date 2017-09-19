Iowa rape case backlog creating problems

Siegfried said the lengthy process can be difficult for victims.

A backlog at the Iowa State Lab is delaying investigations of rape cases, and that backlog is growing, according to officials.

Kim Siegfried is the Rural County Services Coordinator for the Rape Victim Advocacy Program, and she said on Tuesday that the backlog of sexual assault kits that haven't been tested is a big problem.

"It's very difficult. the process of prosecuting a sexual assault is very lengthy anyway, and there's a lot of unknowns for the victim." Siegfried said.

Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber said one of the biggest issues contributing to the backlog is the length of the process.

"It's not minutes to run it, it's hours, and when you're running one it ties the machine up, and it's only running that one." Weber said.

Siegfried added that the lengthy time it takes to wait on a test, can often be difficult for victims.

"The victim who already feels like they're not being believed, then feels like their case is not being taken seriously, so that's a factor." Siegfried said. "And also while the victim is waiting, the perpetrator is also out there."

Siegfried also said that the state is acting proactively, by applying for a grant to test some of the remaining kits. Weber said he thinks that the state needs to hire additional personnel to help complete the tests.

"I think they're hoping that the sexual assault trends kind of steer down, that's not the case. We rarely see crime ever diminish or slow."

If you are a victim of sexual assault, you can call the Keokuk office at 319-541-0963. It is located at 315 South 3rd St.

You can also call the 24 hour crisis line at 1-800-228-1625.