On The Rise: Palmyra football learns from week one loss

Few area high school football teams have come as far in a month more than Palmyra. The goals were lofty entering the season but the Panthers stumbled out of the gate thanks to a loss at Macon in the opener, however, between then and now, something has clicked.



"We've eliminated a lot of our mistakes," said head coach Kevin Miles.



"We've eliminated turnovers, for the most part. I think we're just communicating better on both sides of the ball."



"We're a young team this year. I think that had to do a little bit with (the loss), not having a lot of experience playing in a varsity football game," said junior quarterback and defensive back Jacob Kroeger.



"Getting a couple of games under our belts, I think we've settled in and started clicking on all cylinders."



A big reason for Palmyra's success during their four-game winning streak has been a shutdown defense.



After giving up 20 points to Macon the Panthers haven't given up more than 14 points to their last four opponents.



"I think we just got mean and ornery," said Kroeger. "I think our (defensive) line and linebackers finally stepped up and decided to make a difference in the game."



"We've been coming out, flying around, hitting people and having fun," said senior Braxden Neil, who leads the team with seven interceptions.



?The Panthers look for their fifth consecutive win Friday night when they travel to Louisiana.





