Iowa hoping to end human trafficking with new program

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
LEE COUNTY, Ia. (WGEM) -

The state of Iowa is hoping to stop human trafficking by informing those who often witness it.

The state has unveiled a plan to train volunteers to talk with hotel workers, about how to look for human trafficking. 

The Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking and Slavery Organization estimates more than half of the human trafficking operations take place in hotels.

The governor's office hopes this leads authorities to break up more human trafficking rings.

