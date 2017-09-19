Hannibal to take over former St. Elizabeth Hospital

Hannibal's old St. Elizabeth Hospital could soon have a new owner, but only for a short time.

The city now owns the dilapidated hospital, but it's an effort to get the building renovated. City manager Jeff LaGarce said the building's owners found out the renovation project is over the Missouri Housing Development Commission's cost-cap.

To get it closer to the cap, the city plans to use a grant from DNR to remove asbestos from the building, but it must be governmentally owned. The city decided to temporarily take over the building to get the grant. LaGarce says the alternative would be demolitioning the building .Those costs estimated above $800,000, something they said would bankrupt the city.

"We're guaranteeing falling off a cliff if we don't do this," LaGarce said. "By doing this we're creating the opportunity to get this property reinvested, repurposed and make it productive for the community and that neighborhood."

The grant is for $200,000. Officials aren't sure if this will remove all the asbestos in the building. The building owners still have to cut another $100,000 to get under the cap.