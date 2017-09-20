Bids to fix Hannibal retaining wall rejected - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Bids to fix Hannibal retaining wall rejected

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
A close up of a binwall that protects Hannibal's Grand Avenue from falling debris. A close up of a binwall that protects Hannibal's Grand Avenue from falling debris.
Grand Avenue in Hannibal Grand Avenue in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Repairs to a retaining wall that protects Hannibal's Grand Avenue from debris will be delayed after city council rejected project bids Tuesday night.

Officials say the costs came in much higher than expected. Talks with bidders revealed concerns of working on the steep height and slopes as well as bids coming out during a busy construction month, Officials said the binwall needs to be done, but it's not at risk of collapsing. Officials plan to adjust bids and rebid at a later time.

Also at city council Tuesday night, council approved Republic Services of Quincy to hall trash away for the city wide Clean-Up which will be held October 28th. The city also sold unused land at 200 Olive Street to Jody Bogue for $500 and approved creating a temporary position as the Event Director for the city's
bicentennial in 2019.
 

