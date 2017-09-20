HBPW gives update on chloramine removal - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

HBPW gives update on chloramine removal

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Outside look at the Hannibal Water Treatment facility building. Outside look at the Hannibal Water Treatment facility building.
Water found at the Hannibal Water Treatment Facility. Water found at the Hannibal Water Treatment Facility.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Testing of a new water treatment system is underway in Hannibal.

That's the latest update Hannibal Board of Public works gave councilmen at Tuesday's meeting. The company Calgon furnished and installed a pilot testing column. Collected data is being sent to an engineering company to later send to the Department of Natural Resources.

Officials say a lot more data needs to be collected and they are looking into a second granular activated carbon, or GAC, to test.

"There's a variety of GAC products on the market," General Manager Bob Stevenson said. "We're only able to test one out at a time and each test takes at least six months."

However, officials say if the current one being tested works for the city's drinking water, they may stop looking.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.