HBPW gives update on chloramine removal

Outside look at the Hannibal Water Treatment facility building.

Testing of a new water treatment system is underway in Hannibal.

That's the latest update Hannibal Board of Public works gave councilmen at Tuesday's meeting. The company Calgon furnished and installed a pilot testing column. Collected data is being sent to an engineering company to later send to the Department of Natural Resources.

Officials say a lot more data needs to be collected and they are looking into a second granular activated carbon, or GAC, to test.

"There's a variety of GAC products on the market," General Manager Bob Stevenson said. "We're only able to test one out at a time and each test takes at least six months."

However, officials say if the current one being tested works for the city's drinking water, they may stop looking.