Tuesday's Area Scores - September 19

**High School Soccer, Boys**
Rock Island: 2
Quincy High: 3
Jaeden Smith/Robby Phillips: goal, assist
Blue Devils: (9-3, 3-0) - hand Rocks first loss overall (10-1)
Hannibal: 6
MMA: 2
Cory Allensworth: Hat trick, 2 assists
Pirates: (10-3)
**High School Cross Country**
-- Palmyra Travel Meet
(GIRLS Results, Top 5)
1) Lydia Kurfman (QHS): 20:25
2) Katelyn Robbins (Liberty): 20:58
3) Megan Adams (Unity): 21:08
4) Carrie Balzer (Liberty): 22:00
5) Valerie Howerton (QHS): 23:09
(BOYS Results, Top 5)
1) Jacob Bryan (Illini West): 18:24
2) Noah Fleer (QHS): 18:56
3) Dalton Melvin (Illini West): 19:08
4) Collin Nelson (Highland): 19:39
5) Josh French (Highland): 19:51
**High School Softball**
Palmyra: 13
Brookfield: 2
Morgan Ingram: 4-4, RBI
Bailey Lovelace: 4 RBI's
Lady Panthers: (13-4, 7-0)
Clark County: 3
Louisiana: 0
Highland: 6
Macon: 9
South Shelby: 2
Knox County: 4
Tadym Mason: 2-3
Schuyler County: 2
Scotland County: 3
-- 9 Innings
Ashleigh Creek/Kaitlyn McMinn: HR's
Mark Twain: 0
Clopton: 15
-- 3 Innings
Madison: 14
Marion County: 2
**High School Volleyball**
Fulton: 0
Hannibal: 2
25-16, 25-10
Kaylee Falconer: 18 assists, 6 aces
Abby Baumann: 7 kills, 6 digs
Lady Pirates: (8-3, 5-0)
Mount Pleasant: 0
Fort Madison: 3
25-18, 25-15, 25-12
Elmwood: 1
West Prairie: 2
25-13, 13-25, 28-26
Lady Cyclones: fought off three match points
Illini West: 0
Macomb: 2
26-24, 29-27
Maggie Vallillo: 13 digs
Mackenzie Duffy: 19 digs
Beardstown: 0
Southeastern: 2
27-25, 26-24
Lauren Glick: 11 kills
Molly Rea: 12 assists
Unity: 2
Brown County: 0
25-23, 25-22
Hannah Kasparie: 11 assists
Pleasant Hill: 0
Liberty: 2
25-17, 25-7
Kenzie Wagner: 9 pts, 6 aces, 6 digs
Meredosia/Chambersburg: 0
Griggsville-Perry: 2
25-16, 27-25
Jennifer Bingham: 13 pts. 4 aces
**High School Golf, Girls**
1) QHS: 170
2) Pittsfield: 193
3) QND: 197
*Medalist* Lauren Hawley (Pittsfield): 35
1) Macon: 185
2) Palmyra: 217
3) Centralia: 226
4) LaPlata: 227
*Top Palmyra Individual* Olivia Sublette: 49
**High School Tennis, Girls**
QHS: 9
Hannibal: 0
Blue Devils: (6-1)
**College Volleyball**
Culver-Stockton: 1
Mount Mercy: 3
17-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-16
India Green: 22 assists
Lady Wildcats: (5-12, 0-5)
**College Soccer**
(WOMEN)
Hannibal-LaGrange: 0
William Woods: 6
(MEN)
Hannibal-LaGrange: 0
William Woods: 1
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.