USDA projects farm net income increase

The USDA predicts net income for farmers will increase by about 13 percent this year.

Local farmers said that the cattle industry is responsible for this new projection, but very few farmers in the Tri-States rely on just cattle.

Quincy Farm Products operations manager, Pat Hildebrand, said the livestock market in general is stronger this year.

Instead, it's feed prices such as corn and soybeans that are going down. He said that means input levels for farmers are lower so net income will be higher.

"We are in a little bit of a unique opportunity where the feed costs are cheaper and there's potential for cattle producers on the finisher end to make more profit," Hildebrand said.

He said because area farmers rely on both cattle and grain, they may not see as big of a net income increase.

"Around here, people are more diversified into grain with livestock on the side, specifically cattle. But very few people here rely solely on cattle as their enterprise to make a living."