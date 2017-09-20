Some Hannibal Schools to dismiss early Wednesday

Some Hannibal Schools will close early on Wednesday due to the heat.



Hannibal High School will dismiss at 11:30 a.m., according to Superintendent Susan Johnson. Hannibal Middle School will dismiss at 11:55 a.m.

There will also be no afternoon classes Wednesday at the Early Childhood Center and Hannibal Career and Technical Center.



All Hannibal elementary schools will be in session all day on a regular schedule.