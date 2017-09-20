COPY-Keokuk residents concerned about noise

Residents in the city of Keokuk are complaining about late night music keeping them up at night.

The city is now meeting with local businesses to discuss a potential change in the rules.

The Winn family lives a block behind the Main Street bars and said the music is loud. They can't go to sleep and the windows are shaking.

Bands like Royal Bliss rock the night in Keokuk at L-Treyns Bar. City Ordinance said they can only play until 1 a.m. but neighbors said, it's much longer than that.

"2:00-2:30 a.m. The people have called the police and they go down and say, turn it down a little bit," Winn said. " They don't even tell them, it's 20 minutes after 2:00 a.m.

Mike Winn and his family live on 14th and Johnson Street and said it's only been a big problem for the past two years. He said at night, he can't sleep because the windows are shaking.

"You can't get away from the noise," Winn said. "The screaming, the hollering, and the puking in the mic. As you can see, this house is pretty well built."

Business owners said it would cost them money.

Driftwood 13 said a change in the ordinance would hurt business.

"We struggle enough to try and bring business so when we pay, we expect a return with a band," Barnes said.

Owner Sarah Barnes also said crowds come out later than ever before.

"It really has," Barnes said. "It's a whole different world in the bar scene. The later the better I guess."

The city said the last time they changed the noise ordinance, it took them a year to implement the change.

Mayor Tom Marion said the businesses and residents have to come to a happy medium.

"I told them to come back with different times and suggestions and at that point in time, we can discuss the alternatives and see where the council wants to go," Marion said.

But Winn said if things don't change, he's leaving the city.

"I'm ready to sell it. I am ready to get out of the town and there's a lot of people who are doing that. "

Local business owners said they are meeting with the city Friday afternoon to discuss the issue.