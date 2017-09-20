Keokuk man arrested following pursuit in stolen vehicle

The Keokuk Police Department reported a man was arrested on multiple charges following a short pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

In a news release, assistant chief Jay Whitaker stated Jacob M. Vawter, 23, was arrested for theft first degree (possession of stolen property) and leaving the scene of a traffic accident.

Whitaker stated officers were called to the 300 block of Main at 10:08 a.m. for a report of a person sleeping in a vehicle reported stolen out of Hancock County, Illinois. He stated officers found the vehicle and following a short pursuit, Vawter was taken into custody.

Whitaker stated Vawter was also charged in an unrelated case out of Hancock County. He was charged with burglary second degree and unauthorized use of a credit card.

According to Whitaker, those charges stemmed from an investigation into a residential burglary in April.

KPD was assisted by the Hamilton Police Department, Hancock County Sheriff's Office and Lee County Attorney's Office.