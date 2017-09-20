Miller settling in as Mr. Everything for Eagles

Coming off a game in which he rushed for 109 yards and a score, caught eight passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns, converted three 2-point conversations and intercepted two passes on defense, Knox County's Hayden Miller is learning -- and loving -- to do it all for the Eagles. He joined WGEM SportsCenter on Wednesday:
