Miller settling in as Mr. Everything for Eagles

By Josh Houchins, WGEM Sportscenter Host
Coming off a game in which he rushed for 109 yards and a score, caught eight passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns, converted three 2-point conversations and intercepted two passes on defense, Knox County's Hayden Miller is learning -- and loving -- to do it all for the Eagles. He joined WGEM SportsCenter on Wednesday:

