MoDOT crews staying cool in late summer heat

With temperatures nearing record highs Thursday, MoDOT crews will be taking steps to stay cool.

MoDOT crews tried to get a jump start on work in anticipation of the hot day ahead.

Robert Deters, a maintenance supervisor for MoDOT, knows how strange it is for the weather to be this hot so close to the start of fall.

Deters said they managed to get one hot job done Wednesday morning while it was still cool, but he said they won't be able to avoid it Thursday.

"We're gonna be using hot mix. It's hot to start with," said Deters. "Then you get a hot day, it increases the fatigue in people. We just gotta watch out for each other."

MoDOT crews are taking this heat just as seriously as they would during any other month.

Deters said they'll make sure everyone is getting plenty of water. He also said they'll have enough people on their crew to make sure everyone gets time to take a break and cool off.

He said they're not too worried because it could be worse.

"It's not as bad as July when it's 90 degrees, 80 degrees when you're starting work and it's 90, 100 when you go home. So, it's still hot but it's not as bad as it could be."

Deters also said that being a flagger on hot days is actually the worst job since you're simply standing in one place on hot pavement.