1 shot, shooter arrested at eastern Illinois high school

Outside of the school Wednesday afternoon.

MATTOON, Ill. (WGEM) - Police said a person was in custody following a shooting Wednesday morning at an eastern Illinois high school.

During a news conference, police said officers were called to Mattoon High School at 11:32 a.m. for a report of a shooting in a cafeteria. Police said a teacher apprehended the shooter.

Police said a student was shot during the incident and was taken to a hospital. They said at the time, the student was in stable condition.

School officials said as a precaution, all buildings were on a soft lockdown. They said students were taken by bus to another school where parents could pick up their children.

Mattoon is about 180 miles (290 kilometers) south of Chicago.

The Associated Press contributed this article.