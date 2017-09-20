Quincy man arrested on meth charge

A Quincy man was arrested Wednesday morning on a methamphetamine charge, according to Illinois State Police.

M/Sgt. Patrick Frazier stated in a news release that Troy Owsley, 47, of Quincy, was arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. He stated Owsley was arrested following a search warrant at 418 Cedar St.

The release stated the warrant was served by the West Central Illinois Task Force, Quincy Police Department and the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Officers seized methamphetamine, digital scales and packaging materials during the search, authorities said.

Owsley was transported to the Adams County Jail.

Adams County court records indicate that Owsley is currently on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections.