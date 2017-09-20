Unusually high temperature hit the Tri-States, schools close ear - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Unusually high temperature hit the Tri-States, schools close early

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

If you spent anytime at all outside on Wednesday, you noticed how unusually hot it is for this time of year. The heat even prompting several local schools to close early.

Students and teachers at Quincy Christian School sweated through nearly record high temperatures for this time of the year.

"We expect it in August but in September it's unusual," administrator Susan Hill said.

Like other Tri-State schools, Quincy Christian called off school early on Wednesday.

"Some days are just too hot in the hallways and coming in and out of school, that we want our students to be safe," Hill said.

Hill said their goal is to get A/C in all the classrooms, but it's not in the budget right now.

"We are always trying to find grants and ways to have air conditioning in all of our classrooms so the weather won't effect us and we're able to be in at all times," Hill added.

Across town, roofers tried to find ways to get out of the unseasonable heat.

"We make sure they're well hydrated and if anyone feels ill, then come down in the shade to take a break," John Schemerhorn with Full Service Roofing said. "We keep water on the job sight and try to work in the shade as the sun moves"

Schemerhorn said when it gets this hot, it's easy for materials to get damaged.

"The shingles start to get hot and then we actually bring a hose onto the roof and hose them down," Schemerhorn added. "It not only cools the roof, but it keeps the shingles from getting damaged."

But he said they'll put up with the heat if it means getting more jobs done than usual.

"It's not all bad for us, because if it stay this way through some of the winter we can get more work done," Schemerhorn said. "Basically it just extends our summer."

School officials at Quincy Christian said they plan to let out early Thursday as well.
 

