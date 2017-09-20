Local business awarded grant to expand

The Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce awarded it Business Plan Grant Wednesday.

Holly Schell, the owner of Elite Studio received $10,000 to expand her dance studio above the Washington Theatre in Downtown Quincy. Schell said the dance studio is for all ages and has specific classes for those who are hearing impaired. She hopes to upgrade her equipment to help them learn to dance.

"What we're going to use some of the funds for is to create a light and vibrating board that will allow them to visually see the music instead of hear it," Schell said. "I really think that will bring something that no one in the Tri-States, or really the state of Illinois, has."

Elite Studio is the sixth winner of this grant that began in 2012.

