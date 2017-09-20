Portion of busy Quincy street to close - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Portion of busy Quincy street to close

Posted:
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Adams County officials say a portion of South 24th Street will be closed beginning Monday for improvements.

In a news release Wednesday, the Adams County Highway Department reported the road will be closed to through traffic approximately 3/4 of a mile south of Ghost Hollow Road. It's being closed to replace a culvert.

The work is expected to be completed within five to seven days.

Officials said there will not be a marked detour.

The highway department stated there will be additional work beginning next week on South 24th Street, from Ghost Hollow Road to IL 57. The work will include milling and resurfacing, reconstructing driveways and mail turnouts and other shoulder work.

The additional work is expected to be completed by mid-October.

Officials reported the project costs $500,000.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.