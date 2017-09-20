Man dies after Quincy crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Man dies after Quincy crash

Posted:
Scene of the crash Wednesday afternoon.
Crash at Locust and 20th streets Wednesday afternoon. Crash at Locust and 20th streets Wednesday afternoon.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Adams County Coroner James Keller said a man seriously injured in a Quincy crash Wednesday afternoon died at the hospital.

The crash happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Locust Street, just east of 20th Street. Officers at the scene said a black Ford Mustang was heading west on Locust when it crossed the center line, struck a parked car facing east and flipped.

Police said the man was taken to Blessing Hospital with "extensive injuries."

The victim has not been identified.

Authorities had the eastbound lane of Locust Street blocked at 20th Street for over an hour as they investigated.

