Mice infestation at local public housing apartments

Public Housing tenants in Shelbina, Missouri, are dealing with an infestation of mice.

Residents said they can't get any help and the problem is only getting worse.

When we visited Shelbina North Apartments on Wednesday, cameras caught mice all over the building.

Tenant Jesse Kramer said it's a health hazard.

"Not being able to sleep, agitated, severe emotional and mental distress," Kramer said.

Wesley Wheeler lives a few apartments down and said a mouse came after him a few days ago.

"The mouse came out of the trash can and came at me," Wheeler said. "I killed him before he could come any closer. I stopped at him to see if he would run away, but he didn't. He just came at me more."

Kramer said it's not safe to live there anymore.

"It's getting people sick. Upper respiratory issues, bite marks," Kramer said.

Wheeler said the mice come and go all the time. But he's worried that the mice will affect his oxygen monitor that pumps fresh air into his system.

"If my machine doesn't go off, then there is a good chance that I might not wake up," Wheeler said.

Jessica Mefford and her son have lived in the building for more than seven years. She said the mice problem has been reported multiple times and no one has done anything about it, even after an inspection on Tuesday.

"It's the simple fact that our manager is not here when she says she's going to be here, it's ridiculous," Mefford said.

Kramer said he wants to get out because he can't take it anymore.

"It's absolute hell, this is a nightmare," Kramer said.

The facility is part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

We reached out to the regional facility in St. Louis and they said they were not aware of the issue, but are taking immediate action.

We also reached out to the local property manager, Beverly Hipkins, but she has not called us back.

Shelby County health department said the department does not have authority to regulate or investigate any complaints unless it relates to an eating establishment.

There are no county ordinances in Shelby County that address rodent infestation.