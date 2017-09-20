Titanic Clash: West Hancock, QND to meet in mid-season showdown

(WGEM) -- A four-game swing through the state of Missouri ended with four wins for West Hancock.



Other than Clark County, the Titans found little resistance.



But head coach Travis Cook knows Friday's trip to Quincy Notre Dame is entirely different.



"Clark (County) might be the quality-type of offense that we'll see with QND," Cook said. "But it's definitely going to be a test for us. There's no doubt about that. But I like where we're at right now."



The Titans passed the Raider test with flying colors a year ago with a 56-42 victory.



Despite the confidence builder Cook is quick to point out right now there's no talk about last season.



"We can't dwell on that. Last year was last year," Cook, whose team has won 13 consecutive regular season games, said.



"You've got different players (and) a different atmosphere. The coaching staffs might be the same but a lot of time those kids move on and you have new kids come in."



It's a far different case at QND.



Head coach Bill Connell is reminding his players how frustrating that setback was and part of the reason the Raiders playoff streak was stopped at 13 seasons.



"Last year we were embarrassed. Last year we were outplayed. Last year they scored a lot of points. Last year we didn't do our assignments. Last year we took things for granted," Connell indicated.



"Hopefully an eye-opening experience for me, my coaches, and my players."



The difference once again boils down to whose defense can stop the other team's offense.



The Titans are averaging 43 points a game while the Raiders scored 61 points last week, marking the first time since in 10 years they've put up at least 60 points in a game.



"They have a really good running attack and their passing attack is as good as it's been," Cook said.



"I don't see one being a bigger threat than the other. I see both being huge threats to us. I think this is going to be our biggest test defensively."



Connell says the Titans' Wing-T offense forces a defense to have plenty of discipline.



"They want you to choose a direction and their (running) back will choose the other one, and they'll be gone. All three of their backs (are) well-coached, quick, and they do a great job of holding on to the football," he said.



"We've got to play smart but everybody's got to do their job. No more, but no less."