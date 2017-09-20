Ralls County manhunt called off, no threat exists - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Ralls County manhunt called off, no threat exists

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Ralls County Sheriff's Office say a shots fired call sparked a manhunt Wednesday night.

Deputies say around 8:30 p.m. they responded to a call for a suicidal man. As deputies approached the house, they heard a gunshot go off. 

The deputy reported the shots fired, triggering mutual aid response from several agencies  including the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The agencies searched the area. Through help from an agency in another county, deputies were able to find the subject safe. 

Ralls County Deputies later confirmed the shot fired was unrelated to the suicidal subject, possibly coming from nearby hunters.

Deputies report everyone is safe and the manhunt has been called off.

