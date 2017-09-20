New QPS schools see boosted security

Testing of a new water treatment system is underway in Hannibal.More >>
Hannibal's old St. Elizabeth Hospital could soon have a new owner, but only for a short time.
Repairs to a retaining wall that protects Hannibal's Grand Avenue from debris will be delayed after city council rejected project bids Tuesday night.
The state of Iowa is hoping to stop human trafficking by informing those who often witness it.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper will spend 10 days in jail and two years on supervised probation for the death of a handcuffed man who drowned when he fell out of the trooper's boat.
The National Retail Federation said Americans spent $8.4 billion on Halloween last year, and local stores are hoping to cash in again this year.
Residents in the city of Keokuk are complaining about late night music keeping them up at night.
There's a new K-9 helping police in Lee County and he was introduced to the board of supervisors this morning.
Missouri State Highway Patrol says a Hannibal woman was injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon.
