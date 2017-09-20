New QPS schools see boosted security - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

New QPS schools see boosted security

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Outside look at entrance to Lincoln-Douglas Elementary School.
A security guard sits by the main entrance to Lincoln-Douglas Elementary School.
Metal Detector positioned by one of the doors to the school.
Doors at the new school come with shatterproof glass.
Camera positioned in room at new school.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

After the school shooting in Mattoon, Illinois, Quincy Public Schools officials say the new schools could be a big step in preventing a shooting locally.

Parents say it's hard to not think about the worst when sending their kids anywhere.

"You worry about that everyday sending your kids to school, church or to play anywhere," Casey Muehring said. "It happens so often now it's something that's on your mind. It's real."

QPS Superintendent Roy Webb knows children's safety is top concern and school officials made it a priority in the new schools.

"Not only the tornado safe room, for that EF-5 tornado, but also for an active shooter situation or an intruder situation," Webb said.

Security Director Dan Arns says architects approached security asking what they'd like to see to ensure security for students is top of the line.

"There was an added cost to that.," Arns explained. "I think the board realized they want to have a safe school and want to do whatever they can."

QPS security looks at all school incidents across the country and tries to apply it locally. One example is shatterproof glass, something they learned from the Sandy Hook shooting.

"He was able to shoot his way into the school even though it was locked," Webb added.

Schools will also be able to lock down parts of the building from inside or remotely. Lincoln-Douglas also has eyes on the area, 52 cameras placed in various spots according to Webb.

"We wanted to prepare for the future," Webb explained. "Unfortunately, in our situation, that's something you have to plan for."

These extra measures give parents an ease of mind.

"They realize that it's very real that could happen and that they're taking every attempt to protect our children and our community," Muehring said.

Webb also mentioned the schools have a close working relationship with the Quincy Police Department. QPD actually attends the trainings for active shooters to make sure they're satisfied with how the school would handle the situation.

