Wednesday's Area Scores - September 20

**High School Volleyball**
Payson: 2
JX Routt: 0
25-9, 25-11
Josie Stanford: 10 kills
Cassie Eidson: 27 assists
Melina Tedrow: 19 pts
Lady Indians: (16-0)
Central: 0
Macomb: 2
25-17, 25-8
Anna Dively: 12 assists
Lexy Leezer: 9 aces
Calhoun: 2
Griggsville-Perry: 0
25-23, 25-13
Maleah Richard: 8 digs, 5 kills
**High School Soccer, Boys**
Quincy High: 3
Jacksonville: 0
Harrison Fey/Jaeden Smith/Robby Phillips: goals
Blue Devils: (10-3)
**College Soccer**
-- WOMEN
Mt. Mercy: 0
Culver-Stockton: 4
Janelle St. Pierre: 2 goals
Kehley Bitzas: 9th career shutout
Lady Wildcats: (4-3, 1-1)
-- MEN
Drake: 2
Western Illinois: 1
Drew Whalen: goal
Leathernecks: (2-5)
Mt. Mercy: 5
Culver-Stockton: 2
Wildcats: (2-3-2, 0-2)
**High School Golf, Boys**
1) Quincy High: 152
2) Jacksonville: 198
-- Co-Medalists: Jimmie Patterson/Parker Campbell: 36
**High School Softball**
Highland: 16
Brashear: 0
Lauren Merrell: WP
**High School Tennis, Girls**
Palmyra: 9
Father Tolton: 0
Lady Panthers: (11-4)
-- Hannibal's Ashlyn Nichols finishes in 4th place at #1 singles at NCMC Tournament (earns All-NCMC honors)
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.