Wednesday's Area Scores - September 20

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
**High School Volleyball**

Payson: 2
JX Routt: 0
25-9, 25-11
Josie Stanford: 10 kills
Cassie Eidson: 27 assists
Melina Tedrow: 19 pts
Lady Indians: (16-0)

Central: 0
Macomb: 2
25-17, 25-8
Anna Dively: 12 assists
Lexy Leezer: 9 aces

Calhoun: 2
Griggsville-Perry: 0
25-23, 25-13
Maleah Richard: 8 digs, 5 kills


**High School Soccer, Boys**

Quincy High: 3
Jacksonville: 0
Harrison Fey/Jaeden Smith/Robby Phillips: goals
Blue Devils: (10-3)


**College Soccer**

-- WOMEN
Mt. Mercy: 0
Culver-Stockton: 4
Janelle St. Pierre: 2 goals
Kehley Bitzas: 9th career shutout
Lady Wildcats: (4-3, 1-1)

-- MEN
Drake: 2
Western Illinois: 1
Drew Whalen: goal
Leathernecks: (2-5)

Mt. Mercy: 5
Culver-Stockton: 2
Wildcats: (2-3-2, 0-2)


**High School Golf, Boys**

1) Quincy High: 152
2) Jacksonville: 198
-- Co-Medalists: Jimmie Patterson/Parker Campbell: 36


**High School Softball**

Highland: 16
Brashear: 0
Lauren Merrell: WP


**High School Tennis, Girls**

Palmyra: 9
Father Tolton: 0
Lady Panthers: (11-4)

-- Hannibal's Ashlyn Nichols finishes in 4th place at #1 singles at NCMC Tournament (earns All-NCMC honors)

