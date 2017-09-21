Professor discusses Illinois politics on WGEM News Today - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Professor discusses Illinois politics on WGEM News Today

Posted:
By Brian Troutman, Producer
Professor Justin Coffey gives insight to recent headlines in Illinois politics on WGEM News Today.
(WGEM) -

Several Illinois state lawmakers have announced their resignation or said they won't seek re-election.

Quincy University professor Justin Coffey joined WGEM News Today with Natalie Will and Dylan Austin to discuss politics in the Prairie State.

Coffey said that Springfield's "toxic" atmosphere is one major reason why the legislators are leaving.

He said one of the reasons for the division in Springfield comes down to a clash of personalities between the Governor and the House Speaker.

