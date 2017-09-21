Autopsy scheduled for Quincy crash victim - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Autopsy scheduled for Quincy crash victim

Scene of the crash Wednesday afternoon. Scene of the crash Wednesday afternoon.
Autopsy results on a man who died after a Quincy crash were expected to be released Thursday.

Adams County Coroner James Keller said an autopsy was scheduled for Thursday on Mark McGinley. He reported McGinley, 61, of Quincy, died Wednesday at Blessing Hospital following a crash that afternoon at 20th and Locust. 

Police said McGinley was driving a black Ford Mustang west on Locust when the car crossed the center line, struck a parked car and flipped. The car landed on its wheels.

It's unclear what led to the crash.

Keller said McGinley died in the emergency room.

