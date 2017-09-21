On The Move: Louisiana to exit CCC, enter EMO in 2018

LOUISIANA, MO. (WGEM) -- In a move that had been rumored for weeks, and one that makes a whole lot of sense, the Louisiana High School athletic department has completed its exit plan from the Clarence Cannon Conference.



Louisiana athletic director Ryan Griffin made the announcement via Twitter on Thursday morning: "Louisiana High School was unanimously voted into the Eastern Missouri Conference for the 2018-19 school year."



The Bulldogs were one of the founding members of the CCC decades ago but the switch fits the school, especially from a geographical standpoint.



Griffin told WGEM Sports the move "allows the student athletes to spend less time on a bus and more time in the classroom."



Louisiana will join the EMO in all sports next year but the football program won't join until 2020 due to the fact conference schedules are set for the next two years.



The Bulldog football team will open its two-year run as an independent against Mark Twain next season. A location has yet to be determined.



Louisiana will take the place of Community R-6 who is leaving the EMO for the Central Activities Conference.