Pike County upgrading emergency operations center

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Dated equipment and technology can be a real issue for Tri-State emergency workers, but in Pike County, Illinois, that's about to change.

A stunning photograph of the flood of '93 sits on the wall of Epley's Wrecker Service in Hull, Illinois. Jerry Epley said on Thursday that while the flood was unlike any other he's seen, as a Pike County resident, flooding is often on his mind.

"It's just a yearly thing we worry about. I mean you can't live your life totally worried about it, but it's in the back of your mind every year." Epley said.

Pike County Emergency Management Director Josh Martin said the county is hoping to get a head start on future natural disasters, by upgrading its Emergency Operations Center with a roughly $20,000 grant from the state of Illinois.
 
"Obviously severe weather is the most common thing we deal with around this area." Martin said. "So the E.O.C is activated to a certain level with severe weather, flooding, and flash flooding."

Martin said some of the upgrades to the center include new computers, and technology. He said that the computers haven't been updated since the center was first built, and updating them would help speed up emergency responses.

"A small county like where we are, revenue isn't the biggest thing we deal with." Martin said. "So having a grant similar to this takes the financial strain off of us enough to maintain and update things."

Residents like Epley added that having an upgraded facility would help alleviate some of their worries when flood waters begin to rise.

"It would really help out." Epley said. "I mean having everything in a central location, or a go to place, it would really help out.  Things kind of get chaotic very quick."

Martin also said that the next step in the process is for the county to contact venders about purchasing the new technology.

