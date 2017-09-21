Volunteers build first of many planned tiny homes - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Volunteers build first of many planned tiny homes

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Volunteers helped build the first tiny home model. Volunteers helped build the first tiny home model.
Volunteers work on the frame. Volunteers work on the frame.
Several volunteers participated in the build Thursday. Several volunteers participated in the build Thursday.
More work on the frame of the tiny home. More work on the frame of the tiny home.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A plan to help veterans find a place to live is coming to fruition in Quincy.

2x4's for Hope held its first tiny home building event on Thursday. The house built is going to be a demonstration model that will be taken to future events.

Volunteer and veteran Brennan Hanke said the first tiny home is going to help bring awareness to the organization's cause, and hopefully help more veterans find a place to live.

"I think this tiny home is going to mean a lot." Hanke said. "I think the Tri-states are going to start seeing what we are about, how we are about to do this. When we are getting ready to do the fundraiser, we want the community to be involved in this."

Organizer Mark Lawrence said the homes are meant to be stepping stones to home ownership, not permanent residences.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.