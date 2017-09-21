Volunteers build first of many planned tiny homes

More work on the frame of the tiny home.

A plan to help veterans find a place to live is coming to fruition in Quincy.

2x4's for Hope held its first tiny home building event on Thursday. The house built is going to be a demonstration model that will be taken to future events.

Volunteer and veteran Brennan Hanke said the first tiny home is going to help bring awareness to the organization's cause, and hopefully help more veterans find a place to live.

"I think this tiny home is going to mean a lot." Hanke said. "I think the Tri-states are going to start seeing what we are about, how we are about to do this. When we are getting ready to do the fundraiser, we want the community to be involved in this."

Organizer Mark Lawrence said the homes are meant to be stepping stones to home ownership, not permanent residences.