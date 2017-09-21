New bakery and cafe opens in Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

New bakery and cafe opens in Quincy

Posted:
The Yum Factory was opened on Thursday The Yum Factory was opened on Thursday
Cakes and cupcakes will be for sale. Cakes and cupcakes will be for sale.
Chocolates will be made by Melanie Aitkens Chocolates will be made by Melanie Aitkens
The owners said they want everyone to feel welcomed and comfortable The owners said they want everyone to feel welcomed and comfortable
Owners said this room will be available for events/parties. Owners said this room will be available for events/parties.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A new bakery and cafe in Quincy opened for business Thursday morning. 

Karen Wagner and Melanie Aitken opened The Yum Factory, located at 700 Maine St.

They said they have combined their cake baking and chocolate making skills. Along with the sweets, they will provide quiche, muffins and bagels for breakfast and sandwiches, soups and salads for lunch. 

Wagner and Aitken said their first day was very busy and they want to welcome all to come in. 

"We want it just to be welcoming," Aitken said. "We want people to be comfortable and feel welcome to walk in, hang out, sit around, do their homework. We have nice cushions in our window seats. You know, hang out and be with us."

They are looking forward to providing baking classes for kids and adults coming up in October for Halloween. They will also have local artists coming in to teach art classes.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.