HUD responds to Shelbina mice infestation

Remnants of mice in one of the apartments.

The U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department says they've reached out to the owner of Shelbina North Apartments about its recent mice infestation.

In a statement released Thursday, HUD stated it is the underwriter and financier of the property. But, the agency reported it's the owner's responsibility to correct any problems at the property.

Shelbina residents said the property manager and maintenance staff were inspecting apartments Thursday and setting traps to catch the mice.

If you missed Don Dwyer's story on the issue residents have been dealing with, click here.