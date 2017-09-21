Officials warn earthquakes could happen in the Tri-States

The Marion County Emergency Management said find something sturdy to get under to protect yourself.

The New Madrid Fault line could cause an earthquake.

An 8.1 magnitude earthquake occurred in Mexico earlier this month. Then, on Tuesday a 7.1 earthquake shook Central Mexico.

The earthquakes caused buildings to crumble in Mexico and search and rescue crews are still hard at work.

The Marion County Emergency Management director said similar destruction could happen in the Tri-States, because we are so close to the New Madrid Fault line.

"New Madrid will go one day and it will be a major earthquake, I believe that," said John Hark the Marion Emergency Management Director. "When? I don't know. "

John Hark said to get under a sturdy piece of furniture, like a table, to protect yourself from falling debris. Turn off gas lines, water, and power to your house if you can.

He also warned about after shocks. He said you should make sure you're clear of anything that may fall on you.

