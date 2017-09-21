Cooking grease causes fire in Quincy

Public Housing tenants in Shelbina, Missouri, are dealing with an infestation of mice.More >>
Public Housing tenants in Shelbina, Missouri, are dealing with an infestation of mice.More >>
After the school shooting in Mattoon, Illinois, Quincy Public School officials say the new schools could be a big step in preventing a shooting locally.More >>
After the school shooting in Mattoon, Illinois, Quincy Public School officials say the new schools could be a big step in preventing a shooting locally.More >>
The Ralls County Sheriff's Office say a shots fired call sparked a manhunt Wednesday night.More >>
The Ralls County Sheriff's Office say a shots fired call sparked a manhunt Wednesday night.More >>
Adams County Coroner James Keller said a man seriously injured in a Quincy crash Wednesday afternoon died at the hospital.More >>
Adams County Coroner James Keller said a man seriously injured in a Quincy crash Wednesday afternoon died at the hospital.More >>
If you spent anytime at all outside on Wednesday, you noticed how unusually hot it is for this time of year.More >>
If you spent anytime at all outside on Wednesday, you noticed how unusually hot it is for this time of year.More >>
The Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce awarded it Business Plan Grant Wednesday.More >>
The Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce awarded it Business Plan Grant Wednesday.More >>
Adams County officials say a portion of South 24th Street will be closed beginning Monday for improvements.More >>
Adams County officials say a portion of South 24th Street will be closed beginning Monday for improvements.More >>
Police said a person was in custody following a shooting Wednesday morning at an eastern Illinois high school.More >>
Police said a person was in custody following a shooting Wednesday morning at an eastern Illinois high school.More >>