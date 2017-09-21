Cooking grease causes fire in Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Cooking grease causes fire in Quincy

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Cooking grease from fried chicken is to blame for a small kitchen fire in Quincy on Thursday night, according to fire officials.

Crews were called to an apartment complex at 9th and Hampshire.

Officials say everybody was able to get out safely and nobody was hurt.

