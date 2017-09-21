On the Sidelines: WIU closes road swing at Coastal Carolina

MACOMB, IL. (WGEM) -- The bye week may have come early for Western Illinois but better early than never, according to the players.



"It helps your body out a lot," tight end Cal Breedlove said.



"I really feel like it's body recovery and mentally you just get a little time away from football knowing that it's going to be a long grind of a season."



According to nose guard Mick Nelson, "It also gives you an extra week to set up for a really good team. I'm glad we had it this week."



The Leathernecks now play nine consecutive weeks, including Saturday's end to a rare three-game road trip to begin the season against their one and only FBS opponent - Coastal Carolina.



"I really don't like the underdog role at all. I don't like being called underdog," Breedlove said of playing an FBS team.



"I like to just go in there and pound them. Let's just be the better team. Why do we have to think we're the underdog?"



Nelson says the Leathernecks are confident no matter where they play.



"With the veteran group like we have (going on the road) really is not an issue," he said. "Everyone treats it like a business trip and we go, we get our work done, and go home."



Western's defense will face its toughest test to date, especially on the ground. The Chanticleers average 274 yards rushing.



It's strength against strength.



The Leathernecks have given up a combined 57 yards rushing through two games.



"They're going to run it a whole lot more than they're going to throw it. The challenge will be on a regular basis from down to down," head coach Charlie Fisher explained.



"What you got to do against the option is prevent them from getting one that creases you in a hurry and they get a couple of big plays quick. That's what we've got to stay away from."



On the offensive side of the ball Fisher would like nothing more than to control time of possession. The Leathernecks are second in the nation in that category with an average of more than 38 minutes a game.



"I always tell the players with every great challenge comes an even greater opportunity. It's the truth," Fisher said.



"We've got a chance to do something really special that's never been done before (at WIU) - win three straight road games."