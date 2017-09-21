Seasonal hiring heating up in Tri-States

If you are looking for work, many businesses are looking for extra hands ahead of the holiday shopping season.

The slow, late summer shopping days are about to come to an end according to employees at Justice in the Quincy Mall.

"We're definitely ready mentally for it to pick up," Store Manager Victoria Campen said. "It would be nice to have a little bit of chaos going in here. So we're definitely getting ready."

Getting ready includes hiring seasonal workers.

"I'm already doing my seasonal hiring now," Campen explained. "I'm hoping by the end of October I have my entire holiday staff done."

With some stores just starting to hire, others are already wrapping up.

"We've so far hired maybe six people," Kirlin's assistant store manager Katy Bakalyar said. "We could maybe use one more person looking for daytime hours."

While the heat of September is being felt outside, inside businesses are preparing for a busy shopping season because Christmas is right around the corner.

"That crazy busy usually starts toward late October and definitely once we get into November," Bakalyar added. "You can't be learning stuff when we get to that point."

If you plan to work in retail, managers say confidence will land you the job.

"Because if you're afraid to come up and ask me for a job, you're going to be too afraid to come up and ask a customer what they're shopping for," Campen added.

Also, don't think the job will only be for the season.

"The people who work out the best with us is the people we keep even after Christmas is over," Bakalyar said.

"The last thing we want to do is say ok well thanks for your time, we'll see you next holiday," Campen explained. "We definitely want to keep them around."

Businesses told WGEM residents should apply now for seasonal work as most positions will be filled come October.