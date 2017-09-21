HBPW hires consultant for stormwater sewer issues

Hannibal turns to some outside help to deal with the city's stormwater sewers

The Board of Public Works recently approved hiring consultant Black and Veach. It's all to help draft an ordinance and set water rates to pay for fixing the collapsed system.

Officials say this will cost around $250,000, a process expected to take about a year. General manager Bob Stevenson says crews will try to fix the six collapsed sewers when there's enough funding, but officials still think this is a 20-year process.