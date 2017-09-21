Heat causes some Hannibal schools to dismiss early Friday

Hannibal School District Superintendent Susan Johnson said in an email Thursday night that some Hannibal schools will let out early Friday because of the heat.

"Due to predictions of another day of high heat indexes ... Hannibal High School will dismiss at 11:30, Hannibal Middle School will dismiss at 11:55, and there will be no afternoon classes at the Early Childhood Center and Hannibal Career and Technical Center," Johnson said. "ALL elementary schools will be in session ALL day. For additional information, you can visit our school website and access our Heat Day Release guidelines."