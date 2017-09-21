Heat causes some Hannibal schools to dismiss early Friday - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Heat causes some Hannibal schools to dismiss early Friday

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Connect
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Hannibal School District Superintendent Susan Johnson said in an email Thursday night that some Hannibal schools will let out early Friday because of the heat.

"Due to predictions of another day of high heat indexes ... Hannibal High School will dismiss at 11:30, Hannibal Middle School will dismiss at 11:55, and there will be no afternoon classes at the Early Childhood Center and Hannibal Career and Technical Center," Johnson said. "ALL elementary schools will be in session ALL day.  For additional information, you can visit our school website and access our Heat Day Release guidelines."  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.