Thursday's Area Scores - September 21 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Thursday's Area Scores - September 21

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Hannibal's Tori Moore clobbered a two-run home run in the Lady Pirates win over Fulton. Hannibal's Tori Moore clobbered a two-run home run in the Lady Pirates win over Fulton.

**High School Softball**

Fulton: 3
Hannibal: 8
Tori Moore: 2-run HR
Olivia Pfeifer: becomes program's single-season record holder in stolen bases

Canton: 3
Monroe City: 4
Riley Quinn/Bailee Hays: 2 RBI's each

Louisiana: 2
Highland: 13
Addi Johnson: 3-run triple
Lauren Merrell: CG 1-hitter

Clark County: 2
Centralia: 12

Knox County: 10
Harrisburg: 0
Katie Hamlin: CG 2-hitter
Reagan Winter: 4 RBI's

Scotland County: 0
Salisbury: 10

Marion County: 0
LaPlata: 13


**High School Soccer, Boys**

QND: 2
Beardstown: 0
Will Drew/Colby Kapp: goals
Griffin Kirn: shutout
Raiders: (11-3)


**High School Volleyball**

Keokuk: 0
14) Fort Madison: 3
25-14, 25-7, 25-18

QND: 2
Western: 0
25-10, 25-9
Maddie Peters: 9 assists

Illini West: 2
Unity: 0
25-19, 25-13
Hannah Wood: 14 digs

Carrollton: 0
Brown County: 2
25-19, 25-21
Mariah Markert: 10 kills, 5 digs
Alexis Doyle: 13 digs

West Hancock: 0
Monmouth-Roseville: 2
25-10, 25-17

Rushville-Industry: 2
Bushnell-PC: 0
25-13, 25-17

-- SEISC Tournament
6) Holy Trinity: 2
Cardinal: 0
21-11, 21-15

6) Holy Trinity: 2
Mediapolis: 0
21-17, 21-15

6) Holy Trinity: 2
Van Buren: 0
21-6, 21-14
Emily Box: 26 kills (combined)
Elyse Pothitakis: 25-of-25 serving (combined)
Taylor Boeding: 14 kills (combined)
Maya Rashid: 52 assists (combined)
Lady Crusaders: (17-2)

Central Lee: 2
WACO: 1
21-14, 13-21, 15-8

Central Lee: 2
Winfield-Mt. Union: 1
21-16, 16-21, 15-11

Central Lee: 0
5) New London: 2
21-7, 21-12


**High School Golf, Girls**

-- Palmyra (429) finished fourth at the Brookfield Tournament
Top Individuals: Sam Hirner (96) and Olivia Sublette (98)


**High School Tennis, Girls**

Jacksonville: 0
QND: 9

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.