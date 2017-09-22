Thursday's Area Scores - September 21

**High School Softball**
Fulton: 3
Hannibal: 8
Tori Moore: 2-run HR
Olivia Pfeifer: becomes program's single-season record holder in stolen bases
Canton: 3
Monroe City: 4
Riley Quinn/Bailee Hays: 2 RBI's each
Louisiana: 2
Highland: 13
Addi Johnson: 3-run triple
Lauren Merrell: CG 1-hitter
Clark County: 2
Centralia: 12
Knox County: 10
Harrisburg: 0
Katie Hamlin: CG 2-hitter
Reagan Winter: 4 RBI's
Scotland County: 0
Salisbury: 10
Marion County: 0
LaPlata: 13
**High School Soccer, Boys**
QND: 2
Beardstown: 0
Will Drew/Colby Kapp: goals
Griffin Kirn: shutout
Raiders: (11-3)
**High School Volleyball**
Keokuk: 0
14) Fort Madison: 3
25-14, 25-7, 25-18
QND: 2
Western: 0
25-10, 25-9
Maddie Peters: 9 assists
Illini West: 2
Unity: 0
25-19, 25-13
Hannah Wood: 14 digs
Carrollton: 0
Brown County: 2
25-19, 25-21
Mariah Markert: 10 kills, 5 digs
Alexis Doyle: 13 digs
West Hancock: 0
Monmouth-Roseville: 2
25-10, 25-17
Rushville-Industry: 2
Bushnell-PC: 0
25-13, 25-17
-- SEISC Tournament
6) Holy Trinity: 2
Cardinal: 0
21-11, 21-15
6) Holy Trinity: 2
Mediapolis: 0
21-17, 21-15
6) Holy Trinity: 2
Van Buren: 0
21-6, 21-14
Emily Box: 26 kills (combined)
Elyse Pothitakis: 25-of-25 serving (combined)
Taylor Boeding: 14 kills (combined)
Maya Rashid: 52 assists (combined)
Lady Crusaders: (17-2)
Central Lee: 2
WACO: 1
21-14, 13-21, 15-8
Central Lee: 2
Winfield-Mt. Union: 1
21-16, 16-21, 15-11
Central Lee: 0
5) New London: 2
21-7, 21-12
**High School Golf, Girls**
-- Palmyra (429) finished fourth at the Brookfield Tournament
Top Individuals: Sam Hirner (96) and Olivia Sublette (98)
**High School Tennis, Girls**
Jacksonville: 0
QND: 9
