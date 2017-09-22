Thursday's Area Scores - September 21

Hannibal's Tori Moore clobbered a two-run home run in the Lady Pirates win over Fulton.

**High School Softball**



Fulton: 3

Hannibal: 8

Tori Moore: 2-run HR

Olivia Pfeifer: becomes program's single-season record holder in stolen bases



Canton: 3

Monroe City: 4

Riley Quinn/Bailee Hays: 2 RBI's each



Louisiana: 2

Highland: 13

Addi Johnson: 3-run triple

Lauren Merrell: CG 1-hitter



Clark County: 2

Centralia: 12



Knox County: 10

Harrisburg: 0

Katie Hamlin: CG 2-hitter

Reagan Winter: 4 RBI's



Scotland County: 0

Salisbury: 10



Marion County: 0

LaPlata: 13





**High School Soccer, Boys**



QND: 2

Beardstown: 0

Will Drew/Colby Kapp: goals

Griffin Kirn: shutout

Raiders: (11-3)





**High School Volleyball**



Keokuk: 0

14) Fort Madison: 3

25-14, 25-7, 25-18



QND: 2

Western: 0

25-10, 25-9

Maddie Peters: 9 assists



Illini West: 2

Unity: 0

25-19, 25-13

Hannah Wood: 14 digs



Carrollton: 0

Brown County: 2

25-19, 25-21

Mariah Markert: 10 kills, 5 digs

Alexis Doyle: 13 digs



West Hancock: 0

Monmouth-Roseville: 2

25-10, 25-17



Rushville-Industry: 2

Bushnell-PC: 0

25-13, 25-17



-- SEISC Tournament

6) Holy Trinity: 2

Cardinal: 0

21-11, 21-15



6) Holy Trinity: 2

Mediapolis: 0

21-17, 21-15



6) Holy Trinity: 2

Van Buren: 0

21-6, 21-14

Emily Box: 26 kills (combined)

Elyse Pothitakis: 25-of-25 serving (combined)

Taylor Boeding: 14 kills (combined)

Maya Rashid: 52 assists (combined)

Lady Crusaders: (17-2)



Central Lee: 2

WACO: 1

21-14, 13-21, 15-8



Central Lee: 2

Winfield-Mt. Union: 1

21-16, 16-21, 15-11



Central Lee: 0

5) New London: 2

21-7, 21-12





**High School Golf, Girls**



-- Palmyra (429) finished fourth at the Brookfield Tournament

Top Individuals: Sam Hirner (96) and Olivia Sublette (98)





**High School Tennis, Girls**



Jacksonville: 0

QND: 9