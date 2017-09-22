Study: 4 in 5 car seats are used incorrectly

As you load your kids into the car in the morning, you may not think to ask yourself if your kids are properly buckled up. You're not alone and new research shows 4 out of 5 car seats aren't installed properly.

Firefighters at Quincy's Central Fire Station said they've seen crashes where kids are hurt simply because their car seat wasn't installed properly.

Ryan Kamphaus is a firefighter and certified car seat technician. He said 4 out of 5 car seats are not properly installed. Many times it's because a belt isn't put in the right place.

He said if that happens, your seat may not work right in a crash.

"It's very critical for those car seats to be installed properly," said Kamphaus. "Otherwise in a wreck, you can't rely on that car seat to do its job."

Kamphaus explained having a second set of eyes check your child's car seat never hurts.

He went on to say they often find that new parents are the most nervous about properly installing their child's car seat. Kamphaus said sometimes they feel they have their child strapped in too tight.

"It seems like you're getting that harness way to tight on them but it really does need to be nice and snug on the child. Sometimes, it's hard for a parent to see their child strapped in like that."

Firefighters and health officials will be at Central fire station this Saturday to hold a drive-thru car seat check. It's from 10 a.m. to noon at the central fire station on Vermont and 9th.

Kamphaus also said Saturday's car seat check is a quick and easy thing. All you'll have to do is pull inside one of the station bays and certified techs like Kamphaus will check to make sure your car seat is good and you'll be on your way.