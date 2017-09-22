Man injured in head-on DUI crash

Hannibal School District Superintendent Susan Johnson said in an email Thursday night that some Hannibal schools will let out early Friday because of the heat.More >>
Hannibal School District Superintendent Susan Johnson said in an email Thursday night that some Hannibal schools will let out early Friday because of the heat.More >>
Hannibal turns to some outside help to deal with the city's stormwater sewersMore >>
Hannibal turns to some outside help to deal with the city's stormwater sewersMore >>
Dated equipment and technology can be a real issue for Tri-State emergency workers, but in Pike County, Illinois, that's about to change.More >>
Dated equipment and technology can be a real issue for Tri-State emergency workers, but in Pike County, Illinois, that's about to change.More >>
An 8.1 magnitude earthquake occurred in Mexico earlier this month. Then, on Tuesday a 7.1 earthquake shook Central Mexico. The earthquakes caused buildings to crumble in Mexico and search and rescue crews are still hard at work. The Marion County Emergency Management director said similar destruction could happen in the Tri-States...More >>
An 8.1 magnitude earthquake occurred in Mexico earlier this month. Then, on Tuesday a 7.1 earthquake shook Central Mexico. The earthquakes caused buildings to crumble in Mexico and search and rescue crews are still hard at work. The Marion County Emergency Management director said similar destruction could happen in the Tri-States...More >>
A report from an Illinois agency says residents who buy insurance on the state's health care exchange could see rate increases for the lowest-priced plans by 2018.More >>
A report from an Illinois agency says residents who buy insurance on the state's health care exchange could see rate increases for the lowest-priced plans by 2018.More >>
Public Housing tenants in Shelbina, Missouri, are dealing with an infestation of mice.More >>
Public Housing tenants in Shelbina, Missouri, are dealing with an infestation of mice.More >>
The Illinois Supreme Court says hearsay statements by Drew Peterson's third and fourth wives were properly used against him in a murder conviction.More >>
The Illinois Supreme Court says hearsay statements by Drew Peterson's third and fourth wives were properly used against him in a murder conviction.More >>
Several Illinois state lawmakers have announced their resignation or said they won't seek re-election.More >>
Several Illinois state lawmakers have announced their resignation or said they won't seek re-election.More >>