Man injured in head-on DUI crash

By Brian Troutman, Producer
A man was taken to Blessing Hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash between a van and a semi.

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Gardner Expressway, south of Lock N Dam road near ADM, around 1:53 a.m. Friday morning. 

Matthew Thompson, 32, of Quincy was driving south on Gardner Expressway in a Ford van without a seat belt. Deputies said the driver of a Kohl's semi, Brian McCallister, 58, of Ursa was traveling in the opposite direction.

Deputies said Thompson crossed into McCallister's lane, hitting him head-on.

Thompson had to be extracted from his van by fire crew, and was taken to Blessing ER with serious injuries. McCallister only suffered minor injuries.

Gardner Expressway was shut down for about an hour and a half to clear the scene.

Authorities report Thompson is facing charges for DUI, driving while license revoked, improper lane usage, illegal transport of alcohol, and no insurance.

