Avoiding seasonal hiring scams - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Avoiding seasonal hiring scams

Posted:
By Brian Troutman, Producer
Connect
Most scams are online Most scams are online

With a surge in seasonal hiring comes more holiday job scams.

Regional Director of the Better Business Bureau Mara Clingingsmith stopped by WGEM News Today on Friday to discuss the issue with Natalie Will and Dylan Austin.

Clingingsmith said even though the majority of the employment scams start online, you should not be discouraged from looking for jobs online. 
 
She said that application fees, lack of a formal interview, on-the-spot offers and vague company descriptions are all red flags.

Anyone who encounters a scam can report it to the BBB.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.