Avoiding seasonal hiring scams

With a surge in seasonal hiring comes more holiday job scams.

Regional Director of the Better Business Bureau Mara Clingingsmith stopped by WGEM News Today on Friday to discuss the issue with Natalie Will and Dylan Austin.

Clingingsmith said even though the majority of the employment scams start online, you should not be discouraged from looking for jobs online.



She said that application fees, lack of a formal interview, on-the-spot offers and vague company descriptions are all red flags.

Anyone who encounters a scam can report it to the BBB.