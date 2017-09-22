WGEM SC Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot (Wk 6)

Below is a list of the nominees for The Hannibal Regional WGEM SportsCenter Prep Athlete of the Week. The fan vote counts as one vote in the total vote process with 10 sports broadcasters/writers submitting ballots as well. The winner will be announced Tuesday morning at 7:20 on WGEM SportsCenter -- ESPN 1440 AM & FM 98.9, WGEM-AM app, or WGEM.com/sports.

From Sept. 25 - Oct. 1

Jarom Alexander (Palmyra) -- Experiencing a heavier workload Friday versus Centralia, the Panther ran for 221 yards rushing on 20 carries while scoring two touchdowns as Palmyra rolled its CCC foe.

Emily Box (Holy Trinity) -- The volleyball star recorded her 1,000th-career kill on Saturday as the team won third place at the Urbandale Tournament. On Thursday she had 20 kills in a win over Danville.

Jirehl Brock (QHS) -- Last week's winner was at it again, this time rushing for 218 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries to help the Blue Devils extend their Western Big 6 win streak to 10 games with a win at home over Rock Island Alleman.

Jacob Bryan (Illini West) -- Add two more wins to the resume for the runner, who finished the week with a win at the 43rd annual Tom Oakley Cross Country Invitational with a time of 15:57. On Tuesday, he captured the Macomb Invitational with a time of 15:41.

Jackson Connell (QND) -- Desperately needing a win on the road to stay in the playoff hunt, the senior did absolutely everything he could Friday at Breese Mater Dei. On offense he finished with 132 total yards including a Hail Mary score to end the first half. On defense he had two interceptions -- one returning 42 yards for a score -- and a fell on a fumble in the end zone late in the game.

Sydney Hummert (QND) -- At the Moline Tournament over the weekend, Hummert led the team with 43 kills as the Raiders fell in the title game to Bradley Bourbonnais. She also had eight kills and 11 digs on Tuesday in a victory over Hannibal.

Lydia Kurfman (QHS) -- With a time of 18:35, the junior had a dominating performance at the 43rd annual Tom Oakley Cross Country Invitational at Bob Mays Park on Saturday, winning the meet by 42 seconds. The team won the event as well.

John Michael Nixa (Macomb) -- Taking medalist honors Wednesday at the West Central Conference golf tournament in Macomb, Nixa fired a 75 to hold off his nearest competitor by one shot.

Emma Thorman (Macomb) -- It was a dominating performance Monday for the golfer at the West Central Conference Tournament, winning the event by 14 strokes as she shot a 77. Her team also took home the title.

TJ Wensing (QHS) -- The Blue Devils captured their 25th team title at the Western Big 6 golf meet on Tuesday with Wensing firing a 3-over 71 to take medalist honors, his first of the prep season.