Law enforcement dispatch services moved out of Ralls Co.

The Ralls County Sheriff's Office announced law enforcement dispatch services were moved to Marion County on Thursday.

According to a news release, the Ralls County 911 Emergency Services Board notified the sheriff's office that procedural changes would be implemented later this year to minimize services provided to law enforcement in the county. It stated Ralls 911 would end providing criminal history information and service provided regarding warrants and orders of protection.

"Criminal History information is essential in determining what level of offense to charge someone newly arrested for certain crimes such as Driving While Intoxicated or Driving While Suspended/Revoked," the release stated.

The release stated warrant and order of protection entry and maintenance on the Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System (MULES) is important for agencies in the county.

“If a person is wanted for felony burglary, but our warrant is not entered into MULES, all that person has to do to avoid apprehension is avoid contact with our deputies," Chief Deputy Ronald Haught stated in the release. "Even if the suspect encounters a law enforcement officer in a neighboring city or county, if the warrant isn’t in MULES, the guy’s going to come back clear instead of wanted; and they’re going to let him go.”

Ralls 911 Board Chairman Lowell Jackson said the decision came after the agency learned it was not in compliance with state law.

"We have been sending sensitive information on unsecure fax machines," Jackson said. "No one can have access to (those documents) except who you send it to, and they have to be MULES certified, and we had no way of knowing who had access to that information."

"I would assume that did not sit well with the sheriff's department," Jackson added.

Jackson said there were steps that could have been taken at the sheriff's office to get in compliance.

"I think they could set up a separate line and a separate fax machine and guarantee us that everybody there was certified to do that," Jackson said. "That would have cured the problem fairly simply, but there was never any discussion to my knowledge."

When asked if compliance is a concern for Marion County 911, Deputy Director Branson Wells said his agency follows what is required by the state.

"From our understanding, (equipment used as part of MULES) must be secured in the general sense that the general public doesn't have access to it," Wells said. "And that only people who are either certified or went through very basic security awareness training can get to it."

Haught stated he and Sheriff Gerry Dinwiddie have been in talks with the Ralls County Commission for several weeks because of this possibility.

“Ralls 911 had already been talking about going to a different CAD system which would mean abandoning access to the officer safety information contained in the one we share now," Haught stated. "We voiced our objections at that time to the (911) board and we thought we had made our case, instead we received a registered letter denying us critical services."

Dinwiddie stated the following in the release:

Refusing to provide this service ties our hands with respect to finding a different option for dispatch. It’s vital to the public’s safety that those warrant and ex partes (orders of protection) stay in the system and if Ralls 911 won’t process those records, the State requires another 24-hour station that will. I’ll have to either hire a minimum of four civilian employees, or for about the same cost, move the services to a neighboring 911 center, which I think would be better because they would already know how to manage all of that.

The release stated the sheriff's office and the police departments in Perry, New London and Center migrated services to Marion County 911 on Thursday afternoon as of 2 p.m.

"Marion 911 had served as an operational backup to Ralls and was able to take on the additional workload with minimal notice," the release stated.

Jackson said he does expect the law enforcement dispatch services will be moved back to Ralls County at some point. He said as of now, the agency is now providing services to EMS and fire departments.

WGEM News reached out to the Missouri Attorney General's Office for clarification the requirements regarding the MULES system. A spokesperson said they check into the requirements and report back.

The sheriff's office released the following document from Ralls County 911 Emergency Services Director Gabe Duncan: