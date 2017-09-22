Medical condition led to Quincy crash

The crash was at Locust and 20th Streets.

The autopsy report of the man who died following a crash in Quincy on Wednesday was completed.

Adams County Coroner James Keller said Friday morning that Mark McGinley, 61, of Quincy, experienced a "medical event" that led to the crash.

"The medical event caused the crash," said Keller. "The death was not a result of the crash."

Officers at the scene said McGinley was driving a Ford Mustang west on Locust when he crossed the center line, struck a parked car facing east and flipped.

Keller did not specify what the medical event was.