Medical condition led to Quincy crash

By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
The crash was at Locust and 20th Streets.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The autopsy report of the man who died following a crash in Quincy on Wednesday was completed.

Adams County Coroner James Keller said Friday morning that Mark McGinley, 61, of Quincy, experienced a "medical event" that led to the crash.

"The medical event caused the crash," said Keller. "The death was not a result of the crash."

Officers at the scene said McGinley was driving a Ford Mustang west on Locust when he crossed the center line, struck a parked car facing east and flipped. 

Keller did not specify what the medical event was.

