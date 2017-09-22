Murder charge filed in Lee County, Ia. death - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Murder charge filed in Lee County, Ia. death

Posted:
Mayorga Mayorga
LEE COUNTY, Ia. (WGEM) -

A man was charged Friday with murder in connection with a body found near Wever, Iowa, earlier this year, the Lee County Sheriff's Office reported.

The sheriff's office reported the body was discovered Feb. 11 at Indian Park Path, off U.S. 61. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation later identified the victim as 47-year-old James M. Nelson.

Authorities said Nelson was killed by a single gunshot to the head.

In a news release Friday, the sheriff's office reported Joseph Mayorga, 35, was charged with murder in the first degree. Phone records list him as a Burlington, Iowa, resident.

The release stated Mayorga was a suspect early in the investigation. It also stated "it should be noted Mayorga was in custody shortly after the shooting on unrelated charges."

Details of what authorities believe led to the shooting were not released.

According to the release, murder in the first degree carries a mandatory life in imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.