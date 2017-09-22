Friday Sports Extra - September 22

**HS Football**
(IHSA)
Quincy High:
Rock Island:
4) West Hancock:
Quincy Notre Dame:
Macomb:
8) Effingham:
West Central:
Carrollton:
Beardstown:
Central:
Pleasant Hill-Western:
Greenfield-Northwestern:
5) Brown County:
Unity-Payson:
6) Athens:
Pittsfield:
Bushnell-West Prairie:
9) Elmwood-Brimfield:
North Fulton:
Rushville-Industry:
(IAHSAA)
Keokuk:
West Burlington-BND:
Mount Pleasant:
Fort Madison:
Central Lee:
Prairie City-Monroe:
(MSHSAA)
Fulton:
Hannibal:
Clark County:
Highland:
Brookfield:
2) Monroe City:
Palmyra:
Louisiana:
South Shelby:
Macon:
Mexico:
6) Centralia:
Fayette:
Paris:
Knox County:
Salisbury:
Scotland County:
8) Westran:
Montgomery County:
Bowling Green:
Mark Twain:
South Callaway:
Clopton-Elsberry:
Van-Far:
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.