Friday Sports Extra - September 22 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Friday Sports Extra - September 22

Posted:
By Josh Houchins, WGEM Sportscenter Host
Bio
Connect
Biography

**HS Football**

(IHSA)
Quincy High:
Rock Island:

4) West Hancock:
Quincy Notre Dame:

Macomb:
8) Effingham:

West Central:
Carrollton:

Beardstown:
Central:

Pleasant Hill-Western:
Greenfield-Northwestern:

5) Brown County:
Unity-Payson:

6) Athens:
Pittsfield:

Bushnell-West Prairie:
9) Elmwood-Brimfield:

North Fulton:
Rushville-Industry:

     

(IAHSAA)
Keokuk:
West Burlington-BND:

Mount Pleasant:
Fort Madison:

Central Lee:
Prairie City-Monroe:

     

(MSHSAA)
Fulton:
Hannibal:

Clark County:
Highland:

Brookfield:
2) Monroe City:

Palmyra:
Louisiana:

South Shelby:
Macon:

Mexico:
6) Centralia:

Fayette:
Paris:

Knox County:
Salisbury:

Scotland County:
8) Westran:

Montgomery County:
Bowling Green:

Mark Twain:
South Callaway:

Clopton-Elsberry:
Van-Far:

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.