8 face federal charges in area 'meth ring'

The following were indicted: Lierly, Parsons, Humphrey III, Ballard, Robinson, Stanbridge, Bergman and Varley. (Clockwise from top-left)

Authorities said eight men were charged in federal court over the past two weeks for their alleged involvement in an Adams County area meth ring.

West Central Illinois Task Force M/Sgt. Patrick Frazier stated the following people received federal indictments:

John B. Varley, 40, of Quincy.

Ryan Robinson, 33, of Denver, Colorado.

Jason Ballard, 31, of Peoria, Illinois.

Everett Humphrey III, 30, of Quincy.

Colton D. Parsons, 22, of Quincy.

Lashawn E. Standbridge, 32, of Quincy.

Casey W. Lierly, 24, of Fowler, Illinois.

Kyle J. Bergman, 31, of Quincy.

Frazier said Everett Humphrey, Jr., 60, of Quincy, was also arrested as part of the investigation. He said Humphrey, Jr. faces state charges in the case.

According to a news release from Frazier, the West Central Illinois Task Force, Adams County Sheriff's Office and Quincy Police Department began an investigation into several people distributing meth in the Adams County area. He stated the investigation was in July and August.

Frazier stated on Aug. 13, the investigation led to a traffic stop of Bergman. During the stop, he stated they found that Bergman had a loaded, stolen handgun and approximately 53 grams of meth.

He stated search warrants were then executed at separate locations. Officers found four more firearms, two of which were stolen, according to Frazier.

As a result, Frazier stated Bergman was indicted on federal charges of possession with intent to deliver 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during, and in relation to a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a felon.

On Aug. 17, Frazier stated officers executed a search warrant at 2112 Rainbow Lane in Quincy. He stated officers located approximately 11 pounds of meth and approximately eight pounds of cannabis.

Frazier stated Varley, Humphrey III and Humphrey, Jr. were arrested at the residence. He stated Varley and Humphrey III were federally indicted on charges of possession with intent to deliver 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and conspiracy to deliver 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

He stated Humphrey, Jr. was charged in Adams County Court with manufacture or delivery of 900 or more grams of methamphetamine and manufacture or delivery of cannabis, 2000-5000 grams.

Frazier stated that prior to the arrests on Rainbow Lane, officers watched a vehicle believed to be involved in drug trafficking activities leave the residence. He stated that vehicle was stopped near Astoria, Illinois, by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

According to Frazier, approximately eight ounces of meth and six pounds of cannabis was found. He stated Ballard and Robinson were arrested during the traffic stop and eventually each indicted on a federal charge of possession with intent to deliver 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Frazier stated the eight suspects federally indicted were in the custody of the US Marshal Service. He stated Humphrey, Jr. was being held in the Adams County Jail.